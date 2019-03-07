|
|
MUNNERLYN,
FRANCES LUVENIA, 65
A life long resident of Hawthorne, FL, she departed this life March 2, 2019. Luvenia was a retired employee of ACSB at Shell Elementary School Cafeteria. Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Gordon Chapel Community Church, Rev. Albert Mann officiating. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. Viewing Friday 3 pm - 7 pm at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL and Saturday 1:30 pm - 2 pm at the church. No viewing after eulogy. Survived by her children, James Manning (Paula), Jimmie Washington (Tiffany), Donna Webber, Joshua Washington (Algerise); 6 grandchildren; Siblings, Oliver Hutchinson (Juanita), George Munnerlyn (Joyce), Frederick Munnerlyn (Kimberly), Charles Munnerlyn (Carolyn), Angenette Minter (Henry), Kathy Tuggerson (Alphonso), Aaron Munnerlyn (JoAnn); other relatives and friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019