DOUGLAS, FRANCES NEAL
KNABB 'TISSIE'
Frances Neal Knabb 'Tissie' Douglas, age 95, resident of Brooker, FL went to be with her Lord on June 28, 2019.
Mrs. Douglas was born on May 22, 1924 in MacClenny, FL. She completed her primary education in Alachua County and went on to attend Maryville Business College in Maryville, TN. She returned to Florida and worked at Camp Blanding where she met her future husband Doug. They were married on March 23, 1952 in Hawthorne, FL. Mr. Douglas joined the armed services and they went to Anchorage, AK where their son was born. She followed her husband as his career took the family all over the southeast and made many friends along the way. At each location she made a home for her family and held different administrative assistant jobs with various federal offices. However, the friends that she made as a young lady in Hawthorne, FL remained close to her throughout her entire lifetime. Mrs. Douglas was a lifelong Christian and member of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Douglas was preceded in death by: her husband of 60 years Francis Lowell Douglas; her parents, Robert Lee and Harriet Neil Hawthorn Knabb; one sister Bobilee Knabb Proffit; and two brothers, Dale Knabb and Sonny Knabb. Mrs. Douglas is survived by one son, John M. Douglas and his wife Beth of Brooker, FL; two grandsons, Michael W. Douglas and his wife Lorelei of Clearwater, FL and Jonathan J. Douglas and his wife Annyetta of Miami, FL; and four great-grandchildren, Amillie of Clearwater, FL and Tiana, Jonecia and Jacen of Miami, FL.
Visitation for Mrs. Douglas will be from 6:00 to 8:00 on Friday evening, July 5, 2019 at Archer Funeral Home, 55 N Lake Ave in Lake Butler, FL. Funeral services for Mrs. Douglas will be at 11:00 Saturday morning on July 6, 2019 at the Brooker Baptist Church in Brooker, FL with interment in Dedan Cemetery in Brooker.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers a memorial donation be made in Mrs. Douglas's name to either: Brooker Baptist Church, P.O. Box 96, Brooker, FL 32622 or E.T. York Haven Hospice, 4200 N.W. 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 6 to July 7, 2019