FARIS, FRANCES SHARON
(9/14/1940-10/10/2019)
Frances Sharon Faris, 79, resident of Gainesville, Florida, died at North Florida Regional Medical Center on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Sharon was born in Ocala, Florida on September 14, 1940 to the late Walter N. Faris and Pearl Luffman Faris, co-owners of Johnson and Faris, Inc. in Gainesville. Sharon was a graduate of Gainesville High School and Wesleyan University, Macon, Georgia. Following graduation from college, Sharon was a teacher at Forest Park High School, Atlanta, Georgia. An enthusiastic traveler and adventurer, Sharon began her thirty-year career with the United States Government Foreign Service in Europe serving as liaison to U.S. military communities primarily in Germany, from 1967-1997.
Surviving family members include her cousins, Fran Holm (Bob), John Roscow, IV (Mandy), John Michael Roscow, Austin Roscow of Gainesville, FL; Cindy Roscow and Kirsten Roscow of Tampa, FL; Bertha Bewley (Burt) and Anne Driscoll (Mark) of Long Beach, CA.
Sharon was a lifelong learner who frequently enjoyed classes and stimulating conversations at the Institute of Learning in Retirement (ILR)/ Oak Hammock at the University of Florida and the Alachua County Senior Center. Her community service included volunteering with the Community Coalition for Older Adults (CCOA), Gainesville League of Women Voters, Matheson Museum, Thomas Center and Harn Museum. Sharon volunteered in Alachua County Schools where she made creative classroom living history presentations to elementary students reliving the history of Alachua County and Florida.
Throughout her life, Sharon maintained her witty sense of humor through her colorful presentations and writings. As a writer, Sharon especially loved to research history for her writings. She was a member of local writers' groups. She also delighted in participating in a Shakespeare study group. A wonderfully fun-loving, warm and generous person, she had friends in more than fifty countries internationally. Among her closest friends were the Gustafsson family (Connie, Peter and HanaRuth) in Malmo, Sweden.
A Life Celebration Reception will be held at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry, FL on Friday, October 18 at 5:00-6:30 pm. All who knew Sharon and want to celebrate her life and her contributions to our community locally and worldwide are welcome.
Donations in memory of Sharon Faris may be directed to the Matheson History Museum; Habitat for Humanity or the Education Foundation of Alachua County in Gainesville, Florida. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019