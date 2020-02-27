|
WOODARD, FRANCES
Mrs. Frances Woodard, 83, of Williston, Florida passed away on February 23, 2020.
Mrs. Woodard is survived by her loving mother, Ruby Peterson; (3) sons, Patrick Woodard (Lynn), Lee Woodard (Barbara) and Donell Woodard (Laura); (2) daughters, Ruth Woodard (Eddie) and Faye Woodard; (16) grandchildren, (35) great grandchildren and (6) great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, 12noon at New Zion AME Church, 18295 NE 75 St. Williston/ Raleigh, Fl. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. The viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at New Zion from 5-7pm and one hour prior to services.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020