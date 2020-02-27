Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Zion AME Church
18295 NE 75 St.
Williston/ Raleigh, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
New Zion AME Church
18295 NE 75 St.
Williston/ Raleigh, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES WOODARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES WOODARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES WOODARD Obituary
WOODARD, FRANCES
Mrs. Frances Woodard, 83, of Williston, Florida passed away on February 23, 2020.
Mrs. Woodard is survived by her loving mother, Ruby Peterson; (3) sons, Patrick Woodard (Lynn), Lee Woodard (Barbara) and Donell Woodard (Laura); (2) daughters, Ruth Woodard (Eddie) and Faye Woodard; (16) grandchildren, (35) great grandchildren and (6) great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, 12noon at New Zion AME Church, 18295 NE 75 St. Williston/ Raleigh, Fl. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. The viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at New Zion from 5-7pm and one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of
Carnegie Funeral Home
(217 SE 4th Ave.)
Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -