Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Chapel in the Meadows
4100 NW 39th Ave
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel in the Meadows
More Obituaries for FRANCES BENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES WYATT BENSON


1926 - 2020
FRANCES WYATT BENSON Obituary
BENSON, FRANCES WYATT
Frances Wyatt Benson of Gainesville passed away January 25, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL. She was 93 years old. Mrs. Benson was born May 28, 1926 in Moultrie, Ga and moved to Gainesville from Panama City after her husband retired from the US Air Force at Tyndall AFB in 1960. As a military wife she lived in several other places including, Cannon AFB, Clovis NM; MacDill AFB, Tampa, FL; Watson Laboratories, Red Bank, NJ; Kelly AFB, San Antonia, Tx; Nouassour AFB, Casablanca, Morocco; and Ent AFB, Colorado Springs, CO. Frances worked in the Business Services office of the Alachua County School Board for 22 years, retiring in 1991. Since retiring she enjoyed visiting with friends and family and traveling with her husband. Frances was a member of Phi Sigma Alpha, the Business Women's Association, and Westside Baptist Church. Her devoted and loving husband of 60 plus years, John Benson, passed away on April 3, 2006 and her father and mother, Reuben B. Wyatt and Berta Mae Rabon Wyatt, brothers Harold Wyatt and Paul Wyatt preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Eric Benson (Una) of Gainesville and Michael Benson (Yao) of North Carolina, three grandsons, Jonathan Benson and Joshua Benson of Gainesville and Benjamin Benson of North Carolina and one granddaughter Rebecca Benson of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends, Friday January, 31 from 2:30-3:00 pm at Chapel in the Meadows, 4100 NW 39th Ave, with the Funeral services following at 3:00pm with Pastor Mike Taylor officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Monteocha Baptist Church, Westside Baptist Church or a Christian . Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
