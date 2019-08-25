|
CORDERO,
FRANCISCA (PANCHI), 89
Francisca Delgado de Cordero, resident of Ocala, FL, passed away on July 24, 2019 at Ocala Health and Rehab Ctr.
Panchita was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, the 7th of 7 children. She met her future husband of 59 yrs., Carlos, during their HS freshman year. She graduated with a BS in Education from Radford College.
She married Carlos in 1957 and they settled in San Juan. Panchi was committed to family unity. She was an excellent wife and mother, and always looked after her siblings. She was an avid gardener, cook, and seamstress, and was very spiritual and sociable. She had a unique sweetness and a special love for all living things. A longtime Home Economics teacher, she worked at Colegio Lourdes in Hato Rey, PR for 15 years. After retiring, she moved to Ocala, FL for her last 28 yrs.
Panchi was preceded in death by her husband Carlos and is survived by her sons, Carlos Cordero Jr. (Gainesville, FL), Manuel Cordero (Orlando), and Alvin Cordero (Ocala), daughter-in-law Kendra Patterson, and nieces and cousins in Puerto Rico.
She will be buried along with her husband in the city of Guayama, PR, where a celebration of life service will be held.
