ABREU,
DR. FRANCISCO BORIS
Dr. Francisco Boris Abreu passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday, November 16th, in the loving embrace of his family, with his beloved pets by his side.
Boris was born January 9th, 1938 in Bani, Dominican Republic and arrived in the United States at the age of 16. He devoted his life to helping others through his gift of medicine in Connecticut, the Dominican Republic and Coral Springs, FL where he spent the final 18 years of his medical practice.
Boris was an avid and very talented classical guitarist with an affinity for the Spanish classics. He also had a passion for reading, especially about world history.
He is survived by his loving wife Rebecca of 53 years, daughter Becky, son Peter, son Boris Raul and daughter-in-law Denise, and three grandsons Boris Alexander, Shane and Jack.
