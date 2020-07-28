RABELL,

FRANCISCO 'PACO'

Francisco 'Paco' Rabell, 98, of Gainesville, Fl, passed away on July 24, 2020 in Gainesville.

Paco Rabell was born in Havana, Cuba to Francisco Rabell and Adelina Llort Rabell on May 12, 1922. In Cuba, he rose through the bureaucratic ranks of the Treasury Department and as a part-time Corredor de Propiedades Inmuebles during the development of Cojimar where he won the outstanding salesman award. He married his lifelong love, Rosa Rabell in 1948 and in 1959 he eluded the new communist government of Castro by traveling to Philadelphia 'to bring lightbulbs for the revolution.' His wife and children soon joined him in Miami Beach for two years before he followed his talented Wife to Gainesville, FL where he worked as a lab technician at Shands and part-time as a realtor at Gore Real Estate. In 1972 he was naturalized as a United States Citizen and in 1974 he took over the Brokerage with his eldest son, renaming it Gore-Rabell Real Estate, which they ran for 44 years. As Realtor and Broker, he made a name for himself in the Hispanic community who many call 'The unofficial mayor of Gainesville.' Paco is not only known for his Real Estate business deals and strong Catholic Religious beliefs but also for his instant and life-long relationships those who knew him knew his humor, stories, laughter smile, domination of the game of dominos and most especially his dancing. He was a Realtor Emeritus with Gainesville Association of Realtors. A 45+ years member of Saint Augustine Church of Gainesville FL, Catholic Charities and many more. Francisco 'Paco' Rabell is preceded in death by his parents; his adoring wife of 58 years, Rosa Briones Rabell; his brother, Salvio Rabell; his sister, Delia Rabell; and his niece, Ileana Rabell. Francisco 'Paco' Rabell is survived by his son, Ivo Rabell (Patrice) of Gainesville; son, Francisco Rabell (Ana) of Shalimar, granddaughter, Kristen Rabell (Susan) of Gainesville, and great-grandson, Mason Hicks-Rabell of Gainesville. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Augustine Church on Friday, July 31st at 10 AM with Father Reguiel Rodriguez of Saint Augustine Church officiating. Reception to follow.



