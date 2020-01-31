|
HEINONEN, FRANK ARMAS
10/9/1934-1/22/2020
Frank Armas Heinonen, 84, entered into rest peacefully at Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette, Michigan Wednesday, January 22 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Heinonen of Sault Saint Marie, Ontario Canada, Son Dennis Heinonen Daughter in law Barbara Heinonen and Granddaughter Lily Heinonen of Kalamazoo Michigan. Son Lawrence Heinonen Grandsons Lucas and James Heinonen of Battle Creek, Michigan, and cousin Donald Salo of Marquette MI. Preceding him in Death was his first wife, Catherine Jane Heinonen of Battle Creek Michigan, second wife Alice Heinonen of Archer Florida, and beloved Daughter in Law Claire Ann Heinonen of Burlington, Michigan.
Born in Eben Junction Michigan to Lempi Heinonen, Frank was a long time resident of Battle Creek Michigan, Hilliard Florida, Gainsville Florida, and Kincheloe Michigan. He and his wife, Paula, A Finnish born Canadian Citizen Wintered in Kincheloe Michigan and spent their summers at Paula's house on Northland lake in Canada.
Frank was an army veteran serving as an MP during the Korean War. He had a passion for history and was a voracious reader of historical books of the civil war, WW I and II, Finnish history and American history. He loved antiques especially antique tools and woodworking tools, collecting and selling many items.
He was a jack of all trades. He worked at Kelloggs in Battle Creek Michigan, owned 'The Beachcomber' a gift shop in Hilliard Florida, Built houses in the northern Florida region, managed a carpet store in Gainesville Florida where he also installed flooring in the region. He spent several years as an OTR truck driver which was a long time dream of his. He retired as the maintenance director of Cabot Lodge in Gainesville, Florida.
Frank was known as an affable man, with a quirky endearing sense of humor. His friends were legion and he was a man of deep faith in God. There was little Frank could not accomplish when he set his mind to it. A trait he passed on to his sons.
According to his wishes he will be cremated and interned with his beloved Grand Parents Evert and Alexandria (Sandra) Heinonen at a graveside ceremony TBD in the spring. Arrangements are being handled by Canale-Tonella funeral home in Marquette Michigan.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020