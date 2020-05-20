MILES, FRANK BRUCEFrank Bruce Miles of Bradenton, FL, passed away in his sleep on May 12, 2020. Frank was born in Clearwater, FL. Frank is predeceased by his parents, Frank J. Miles and Billie R. Miles and his long time partner, Edward Gristing. When his father returned after serving in WWll the family moved to Gainesville, FL. Frank graduated from Gainesville High School, and went on to the University of Florida where he graduated with a BA in Accounting. After working at Purvis Gray & Company for several years Frank moved to San Francisco, CA to work at the corporate headquarters for Bank of America, he became the VP of the Foreign Exchange division until he retired after 25 years. Franks' favorite hobbies were traveling and remodeling and flipping houses. Frank traveled to over 25 countries and bought and sold numerous houses over the years in Florida and California. Frank is survived by his brother, Mike (Barbara); his favorite nephew, Tyler and his favorite niece, Jennifer. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made towww.brownandsons