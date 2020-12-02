Dr. Frank Maturo, Jr.
Gainesville - DR FRANK J. MATURO JR. affectionately known as "DOC" passed away peacefully Nov. 29, 2020 at 91 years of age. He was the son of the late Frank JS and Rose Mary Maturo, and brother to the late James L. Maturo. Survived by his children, Frank J. Maturo III (Pauline) of Jasper, GA., Mari M. McDyer (Dan) of Jacksonville, FL, Mark T. Maturo (Andrea) of Celebration, FL., and the mother of his children, Fern T. Maturo; grandchildren, Jerrad, Matthew and Michael Maturo, Andrew and Erin McDyer, and Flynn Maturo; great grandson J.J. Maturo, and his nephew Benne Maturo.
Doc spent his youth in Georgetown, Ky, graduating from the University of Kentucky and subsequently with his postgraduate degrees from Duke University.
Doc had an impact on the many lives of those he touched teaching, advising, and counseling. He was a zoology professor at the University of Florida from 1958 till his retirement 4 1/2 decades later and was the director of the University of Florida Marine Laboratory at Seahorse Key. He was a lifelong Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity brother from being the president of his chapter at the University of Kentucky, to 51 years of service as the faculty adviser to the ATO Fraternity at UF helping generations of young men become leaders, and a place where he made lifelong friends. His guidance to students extended across campus and included many years as an advisor to Florida Blue Key. Doc was a charter member and past president of the Rotary Club of Greater Gainesville serving the community and a longtime member of The First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville where he enjoyed ushering.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm. at the WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL 404 N. Main Street, Gainesville, FL with Rev. Mark Hults officiating. Burial and a graveside service will be in Georgetown, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider a donation to the Frank Maturo Excellence Fund 008173, www.uff.ufl.edu/give-now/
. Please visit his memorial page to view the recording of the funeral service at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
