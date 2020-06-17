PINKHAM, FRANKFrank Pinkham of Gainesville, Florida born in Rutland Vermont on 8/22/1957, passed away at age 62 after a long battle with cancer on June 11th, 2020 at the Haven Hospice Center of Gainesville.He is survived by his wife Debbie of 27 years, sons -Shawn (Salina), Jeremy (Camille) and Chris (Jenn), 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sister Sue (Tony), brother Jim (Sherri), sister in law Doreen and brother in law Bob, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death is his sister Lil, mother Jean.Frank joined the Air force at a young age serving a couple of years. He was proud to have served his country. He worked as a boiler operator in Vermont, then moved to Florida in 1980 where he worked at Tacachale as a Maintenance Tech. He also worked at Storter Childs Print company as a Folder Operator and as a Sales Merchandiser at Peacocks Paint where he could match any color you wanted.Frank loved being Papa to so many grand kids, and great grand kids as well as Uncle Frank to all his nieces and nephews. He loved to play golf when he could. He was an avid Gator fan and loved watching them play football.He also loved traveling around Florida with his wife, the love of his life.This large family will miss him very much.A private celebration of life is being planned and in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Haven Hospice of Gainesville.