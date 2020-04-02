|
BRYANT, FRANK S.
Mr. Frank S. Bryant age 90, passed away March 28, 2020 at his home in Alachua, FL. Mr. Bryant was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Board; he was a member of Sacred Souls Gospel Singers, Florida Suwanee's, and Southland Spiritual Singers. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory F. Bryant.
Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife, Mary Bryant, LaCrosse, FL, children, Kevin R. Bryant (Sheila), Vanessa Bryant (friend, Walter), both of Gainesville, FL, Franklin K. Bryant (Latoria), Ocala, FL, sisters, Catherine Wilson, Pasadena, CA, Rose Brown (Wilmon), Alachua, FL, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visitation for Mr. Bryant will be held 11:00am until 1:00pm, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Jerome Able, Eulogist. Burial will be held 11:00am, Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Bryant will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bryant, 21720 N.W. 58th Terrace, LaCrosse, FL, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020