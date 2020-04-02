Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Reposing
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Jacksonville, FL
FRANK S. BRYANT

FRANK S. BRYANT Obituary
BRYANT, FRANK S.
Mr. Frank S. Bryant age 90, passed away March 28, 2020 at his home in Alachua, FL. Mr. Bryant was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the Deacon Board; he was a member of Sacred Souls Gospel Singers, Florida Suwanee's, and Southland Spiritual Singers. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory F. Bryant.
Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife, Mary Bryant, LaCrosse, FL, children, Kevin R. Bryant (Sheila), Vanessa Bryant (friend, Walter), both of Gainesville, FL, Franklin K. Bryant (Latoria), Ocala, FL, sisters, Catherine Wilson, Pasadena, CA, Rose Brown (Wilmon), Alachua, FL, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visitation for Mr. Bryant will be held 11:00am until 1:00pm, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Jerome Able, Eulogist. Burial will be held 11:00am, Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Bryant will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bryant, 21720 N.W. 58th Terrace, LaCrosse, FL, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
