NOBLES, FRANKIE MAE
COLEMAN
Frankie Mae Coleman Nobles, age 84, daughter of the late Frank & Beulah Coleman, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Gainesville at the residence of her Granddaughter, Deandra (& Husband, Dr. W.E. Caison).
Mrs. Nobles was a devoted Member of First Missionary Baptist Church (where she was a Deaconess, Past President of Choir #1, a former Member of the Home Mission Society, Sunday School Teacher and Member and Official Driver for The Golden Girls).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 3:00PM Sunday, May 5, 2019, at First Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where her Pastor, Tyrone A. Blue, is Pastor, with Dr. W. E. Caison (her grandson-in-law) delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery (High Springs, FL). Deaconess Nobles will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Saturday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Sunday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Deaconess Nobles' residence, 402 NE 19th Drive, Gainesville, at 2:15PM.
Left with endearing memories are Deaconess Nobles' sons - Johnny Nobles and Gregory Nobles of Gainesville, FL and Anthony Nobles (& Connie) of Ocala, FL; daughters - Sylvia Littles and Anquan Nobles of Gainesville, FL (Tarmarsha Nobles preceded her in death); numerous grandchildren (with one, Arrellious Fuller, preceding her in death) and great grands; brother - Tyrone Coleman (& Shirley) of Jacksonville, FL; (siblings - Arthur Coleman, Fred Coleman, Aray Coleman, Bernice Williams and Priscilla Lee, preceded her in death); nieces, nephews, cousins (with a special cousin - Catherine Jackson of Palm Coast, FL); & friends.
