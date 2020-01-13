|
LING, FRANKLIN D.
Franklin D. Ling, age 86 of Micanopy passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born December 24, 1933 in Birmingham, Alabama to Edgar Earl and Florence Ophelia Mitchell Ling.
He proudly served his country in the US Airforce at MacDill Airforce Base. He was a professor of engineering at Santa Fe College where he retired. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved being a part of the Gator football family. He was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church and he loved gospel music.
He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Ling; children, Steven Ling, Tim Ling (Susan) and Kenny Ling (Christina); three grandchildren, Katie, Chase and Jake Ling; brother, Eugene Ling and sister, Doris 'Dot' Sloan.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Brandon Ling; brother and sister, Maurice and Maureen.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oakdale Baptist Church with Pastor James Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Countryside Cemetery, 10926 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, with military honors. Please visit his memorial page at
