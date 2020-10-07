1/1
Franklin Delano O'Steen
Franklin Delano O'Steen
Alachua - Franklin Delano O'Steen, 80, of Alachua, passed away September 30, 2020 in Alachua, Florida.
A graveside viewing and funeral service will be held at Elzey Chapel Cemetery in Worthington Springs, FL. on October 10, 2020. The viewing will begin at 10:00 AM and the service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ray Keen of Connect Church officiating. Evans Carter Funeral Home in High Springs, FL. is handling the funeral arrangements.
Franklin was born in Trenton, Florida to the late William Fields and Leona Addie Osteen on June 2, 1940. As a young man he earned a place on Tom's Presidential Round Table while working for Tom's Food's Inc., he served as a member of the Alachua County Sheriff's Mounted Posse for over 20 years, and rounded out his career as the longtime Foreman of Future Tree's Nursery.
Franklin loved watching wildlife, fishing, a good meal and most of all spending time with family and friends. He was a founding board member of Hart 2 Hart Christian Academy and was incredibly proud of the organization's accomplishments.
Franklin is preceded in death by his stepson Charles Dale Riddle, Jr., Brothers William Marvin O'Steen, James Arthur O'Steen, and his three sisters Mazzie Hall, Bessie Grantham, and Rose Lee Yarghn.
Franklin is survived by his best friend Linda O'Steen of Lake City, daughter Dallas Hart (David) of Lake City, stepdaughter Kimerly Ann Riddle of Land O'Lakes, stepson Johnny Lee Bond of Chiefland, brother SJ O'Steen (Tiny) of Starke, grandchildren Dawson, Dylan, and Dalton Hart of Lake City, Edwin Hayes Foster and Kent Andrew Riddle of Land O'Lakes, Skylynn Bond of Interlachen, niece Brenda Hulsey (Jerry) of Starke, nephew James O'Steen (Angie) of Starke, nephew Ray Yarghn (Elaine) of Live Oak and many other relatives and long term friends.
Flowers may be sent to Evans Carter Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for Dallas Hart or Linda O'Steen in the online guestbook at www.evanscarterfh.com
Arrangements under the care of EVANS CARTER FUNERAL HOME, High Springs, 386-454-2444.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
10:00 AM
Elzey Chapel Cemetery
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elzey Chapel Cemetery
