Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Newberry
22405 West Newberry Road
Newberry, FL 32669
(800) 433-5361
FRANKLIN PAUL FOWLER Obituary
FOWLER, FRANKLIN PAUL
Franklin Paul Fowler, 82, of Newberry, went home to be with Jesus, on October 18, 2019. He was born February 14, 1937 in High Springs, Florida to Aaron and Bessie Fowler. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and friend to many. He was a Christian, served as a deacon, and a member of Union Baptist Church, He served as Pvt. First Class US Army and E3 US Navy. He will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. His door was always open and was always there to lend a helping hand. He was predeceased in death by his parents, brother: James Park (Dawn), Bobby (Dot), Earnest (Thelma), Marion Buddy (Katherine), Getzen (Verdel), J.C. (Vera), Winfred (Clairice), Earl(Minnie), sisters: Betty Jean Hunter, Wynette Anderson, and Mae (Dewey) Edwards.
Survivors are his loving wife of 58 years, Cleyone (Kennard) Fowler, son Terry (Beth) Fowler, daughter Paula(Billy) Minnick, grandchildren, Jared (Amber) Fowler, Justin (Tara) Fowler, and Lauren Minnick, Great-Grandchildren, Brantley, Landon, Grayson, and Beckett Fowler, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. He was a mentor to many.
Donations can be made to the building fund at Union Baptist Church, 6259 SE 75th Avenue, Newberry, Florida 32669. (352) 472-3845.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Milam Funeral Home in Newberry from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel in Newberry. Burial will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery in Alachua, Florida.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Road, Newberry, FL. (352) 472-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
