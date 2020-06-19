COOPER, FRED ALLENFred Allen Cooper, passed June 16, 2020 at ET York Hospice Care Center. Born and raised in the Gainesville/Micanopy area, Fred was the youngest child of Roy and Emma Cooper.Fred was retired from the tire business and was affectionately known as 'Tire Changer' to his hunting buddies and business associates alike. He was known to many, and always had a story to tell; from his first job at Ward's Supermarket, to racing cars, airboats, hunting, fishing and the 'Apples of his eye,' 'Mo and Punk.'Fred was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in Korea. Fred's love of fishing brought him and the love of his life, Pat, to Astor Fl. To live on the St. John's River. There, they both formed numerous lifelong friendships and special bonds with their surrounding neighbors, that very quickly became 'family', namely, Charlie Clayton and Mike and Cathy Clarke, and a score of others, too numerous to name. Countless hours were spent on their porch, telling stories and many a joke.Fred is predeceased by his wife and fishing and hunting buddy of 40 years, Pat. His sisters, Vi Sanders and Lee Ward (and special brother in law Bill Ward) predeceased him as well. His Sister, Lois Ann Purdy (Buddy) of St Augustine survives him.Fred is survived by his daughters, Melissa 'MO' Cooper of Newberry and Debbie Wolfe (and his 'favorite' son in law Jeff) of New Port Richey, Fl., Stepson Allen Evans (Shirley)of Green Cove Springs and stepdaughter Annette Evans of St. Augustine, FL., as well as step grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving Fred as well is his special Niece, Terri Jones, and special Nephews, Billy Ward and Mark and Glen Purdy and their families, and special Sisters in laws, Brenda and Paulette.Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday June 20, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery, 1811 Idlewild Ave, in Green Cove Springs, FL. The family wishes to thank Haven Hospice of Gainesville and all of their staff, especially his CNA Justina, that brought a smile to Daddy's face every time she walked through the door. If you so choose, donations can be made in Fred's name to Haven Hospice 4200 NW 90th Blvd Gainesville, FL. 32606. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 22405 W Newberry RD Newberry, FL 32669 (352) 472-5361