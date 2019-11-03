|
|
BUXBAUM, FRED
Fred Buxbaum passed away in Lauderhill, Florida on October 19 surrounded by his family. Fred was born on November 26, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY. Fred's predeceased parents were Herbert and Violet Buxbaum.
Fred spent most of his childhood in Hialeah, Florida. Some of his fondest memories were of playing sandlot football in his neighborhood. He graduated from Hialeah High School in 1964 and attended Miami Dade College for two years. In 1966 Fred transferred to his beloved University of Florida. He was a Gator through and through. His parents moved to Augusta, GA. and Fred graduated from Augusta College.
Fred worked for the FDIC as a bank examiner in Tallahassee, FL after college. Tallahassee is where Fred met his wife Harriet, who he married in 1971. Their son Daniel (Danny) was born in 1973.
In 1974 the family moved to Gainesville, Florida to be close to family and the Gators. Soon after, the family moved to Alachua where they stayed for 25 years. Fred really enjoyed watching his son Danny play baseball, basketball and football growing up.
Fred and Harriet both retired from Shands Hospital and moved to South Florida to be close to their Son and Grandsons. Fred's favorite past time was watching his 4 grandsons play sports.
Fred and Harriet enjoyed traveling all over Europe and taking cruises. Fred was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing poker and fantasy football and baseball.
Surviving family includes: Wife (Harriet), Son (Danny), Grandsons, Jake (20), Dylan (18), Trevor (14), and Brady (11) and Sister (Sandi Jones). He also leaves behind many cousins, 3 brother-in-laws, 1 sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Napolitano's Restaurant in Gainesville from 2:00 - 5:00. All family and friends are invited to join us to remember Fred.
Memorial donations may be made to TrustBridge Hospice at 550 Cypress Creek Road, Suite 550 Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33309. Donations can also be made to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation at 2843 E. Grand River Ave #230, East Lansing, MI. 48823.
Published in Gainesville Sun on Nov. 3, 2019