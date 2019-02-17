|
|
BEARD, FRED L.
Fred L. Beard passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at age 84 in Gainesville, FL. He was born in Trion, GA in 1935 to Griffin and Irene Beard.
Fred was an Air Force Veteran, Graduate of Armuchee High School in Armuchee, GA and graduate of Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, FL. He worked many years for Sperry Rand Corporation, Florida Farm Bureau and retired from The University of Florida. Fred was a proud member of West End Men's Golf Association and Westside Baptist Church. He will always be remembered as an avid golfer and a loving husband, father, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Wynema H. Beard and son Kevin L. Beard. Survived by son Alan L. Beard, his wife Elizabeth Beard, and granddaughter Krista Beard.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel in Newberry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions may be made to Haven Hospice 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 West Newberry Road Newberry, FL 32669.
(352) 472-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019