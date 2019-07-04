Home

Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Hope United Methodist Church
22500 SE 71st Ave
Hawthorne, FL
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope United Methodist Church
22500 SE 71st Ave
Hawthorne, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope United Methodist Church
22500 SE 71st Ave
Hawthorne, FL
Fred Robinson Obituary
ROBINSON,
FRED 'FREDDIE', 62
Fred Robinson transitioned from this earth June 27, 2019. He's a graduate of Vanguard High School and a retired electrician. Survived by his loving wife, Michelle Robinson; his children, Lakasha Robinson, Alicia Robinson, Fred Robinson Jr. and Erica Irvine; 6 grandchildren; mother, Jessie Robinson; sister, Melissa Franklin; brothers, Roosevelt, Joe, Alice, Shelly, and Jimmy Robinson; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church, 22500 SE 71st Ave. Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Eugene Herring, Pastor, Bishop Percy Days, Presiding, Apostle Dr. R.G. Williams, Eulogist. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. Family & Friends will meet at the church 10:45 a.m. Saturday. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 4 to July 5, 2019
