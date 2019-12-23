|
|
|
Dr. Freddie Allen Johnson, age 81; retired UF Professor of Entomology, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home in Gainesville, FL. Freddie was born in Tampa, FL., August 5, 1938, as the first-born son of Allen Smith and Elizabeth Webb Johnson. He married Peggy Pafford in 1959. They were blessed with one son, Allen in 1961. Freddie married Rosemary (Ronnie) Wolfe Johnson in 1985. Freddie attended school in Jennings, FL., graduating as class Salutatorian in 1957. He served as a Tobacco Specialist for the USDA from 1957-1962. At the same time, he completed his BS in Agriculture at the University of Florida in 1962 with Highest Honors. He continued his graduate studies after receiving a $9,000 NDEA Fellowship. He received his Master's Degree Entomology and Agronomy in 1964. He then spent seven years as an Ag Consultant for FEC Fertilizer in Homestead, FL.
In 1971, he returned to UF in Gainesville as a Graduate Teaching Assistant on his way to receiving his PhD in Entomology and Soils in 1975 and full professorship in 1978. During his tenure as a University of Florida IFAS Extension Specialist, he was part of a tristate project team who received federal grants to write the Integrated Pest Management Manual (IPM) for peanuts, soybeans and corn and conduct state-wide workshops. He was instrumental in receiving and directing a grant from Kellogg to develop the FAIRS Computer Internet Program. Freddie became Interim Department Chair of Entomology in 1995. One of his greatest joys was working with graduate students. He received numerous university, state and national achievement awards during his tenure. Freddie served as District Extension Director for ten counties from 1996-2007, "the job he loved the most".
At the end of 34 years of service, Freddie retired as Emeritus UF Professor of Entomology. Freddie was an avid reader and collector of WWII history, Indian relics, and anything about airplanes. He loved to travel with his family and friends and visited all but three states. He was an enthusiastic "Gator" fan and held season football tickets for over years.
Freddie is survived by his loving wife, Ronnie; son, Allen (Sue); and granddaughter, Samantha of Atlanta, GA.; brother, Frank (Brenda) Johnson, Winter Haven, FL; nephew, Darwin; niece, Dana; sister, Elaine (Tommy) McCulley, Ormond Beach, FL; nephews, Anthony, Brad & Patrick; and sister-in-law, Sue (Danny) Johnson, Jennings, FL; nephews, Steven, Matt; brothers-in-law, Rodney (Lloydeen) Wolfe, Kent (Diane) Wolfe & family; and sister-in-law, Jeanie (John) Anderson and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Elizabeth Johnson; and brother, Danny Johnson.
Freddie was known for his great sense of humor, his kindness, and his great interest in people. He loved and cared for most everyone he met and made every effort to brighten their day. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held at Forest Meadows Funeral Home at 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL., 5-7 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019. The funeral service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4000 NW 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL., 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Burial will follow the service at Forest Meadows Central. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: University of Florida 4-H Foundation, in care of the Freddie and Ronnie Johnson Endowment.
