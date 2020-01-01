|
|
COX,
COL. FREDERICK LAWTON
It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of my father, Col. Frederick Lawton Cox. Dad passed peacefully, in his sleep, during the small hours of Christmas Eve. He lived a full and happy life, largely due to the many, close relationships he forged, especially in the dental and horsing communities. Dad had a zest for life that was infectious to those around him. His sparkle will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will occur on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Cedar Lakes & Gardens, 4990 NE 180th Ave., Williston Florida. Service to begin at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, I would be grateful if you honored dad's memory, patriotism and profession by donating to either s Project or Project Smile. Both are foundations that dad and Joy, his late wife, supported through ought their 44-year marriage.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020