Freeman Fields, Jr.

Age 64, Landscaper, former Manager of Kenny's Shoes, suddenly departed from this earthly scene on September 15, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center (of Gainesville).

Mr. Fields was a 1974 Graduate of Gainesville High School who later attended Santa Fe Community College & Webster College.

The Celebration Of The Life of Freeman Fields, Jr. will be held 1:00PM, Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Renette C. Slater is Pastor. The Burial will follow at the Grass Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Fields will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Saturday 1:00-6:00PM – At the Church on Sunday 30 Minutes prior to the Services – And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Mother – Addie Carter-Perry, 1137 NE 24th Terrace, Gainesville, at 12:15PM.

Mr. Fields will continue to live on in the hearts of his loving Mother – Addie Carter-Perry of Gainesville, FL; (Father – Freeman Fields, Sr., preceded him in death) Children – Freeman Fields, III, Nashon (& Ciera) Johnson, Felicia Fields and Jaquan Fields (all of Gainesville, FL); Grandchildren; Brother – Cedric (& Jacqueline) Perry of Rockledge, FL, and Ricky McQueen of Gainesville, FL; Sister – Joyce (& Vincent) Raines of Gainesville, FL (Barbara Perry preceded him in death); And a host of Aunts & Uncles, Nieces & Nephews; Cousins; & Friends.

We're asking that the Mandates of COVID-19 be adhered to as we gather for this occasion.

Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME, 428 NW 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida.



