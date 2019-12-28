Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
For more information about
GABRIELLE GRAY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for GABRIELLE GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GABRIELLE N. GRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GABRIELLE N. GRAY Obituary
GRAY, GABRIELLE N.
Miss. Gabrielle N. Gray a 20 years resident of Williston, FL passed away December 21, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident. She was 26. Born in Tampa, FL she came to Williston, FL from Tampa. She was a secretary at the Accent Medical Group in Gainesville, FL. Her hobbies were painting, games, movies and visiting with friends, but her top priority was family.
Gabrielle is survived by her mother, Virginia Gray; five brothers, Robert Nelson, Michael Nelson, Warren Chase, Justin Gray and Christopher Gray; and two sisters, Susan and Candice Gray.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home - Williston, FL (352)528-3481. Please sign the online guest book at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GABRIELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -