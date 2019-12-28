|
|
GRAY, GABRIELLE N.
Miss. Gabrielle N. Gray a 20 years resident of Williston, FL passed away December 21, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident. She was 26. Born in Tampa, FL she came to Williston, FL from Tampa. She was a secretary at the Accent Medical Group in Gainesville, FL. Her hobbies were painting, games, movies and visiting with friends, but her top priority was family.
Gabrielle is survived by her mother, Virginia Gray; five brothers, Robert Nelson, Michael Nelson, Warren Chase, Justin Gray and Christopher Gray; and two sisters, Susan and Candice Gray.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home - Williston, FL (352)528-3481. Please sign the online guest book at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019