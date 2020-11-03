Garrett Cooke

Williston - Mr. Garrett Cooke of Williston, FL passed away on Friday, October 30th, 2020. He was 19.

Born in Leesburg, FL he had lived in Williston most of his life. He was a student at the Florida Youth Academy. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and being outdoors, but family was his top priority.

Garrett is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Marjorie Cooke, maternal grandfather, Marvin (Donna) Cooke, parental grandparents, Jim and Doris Dick. He is survived by his mother April Wise, stepfather, Derrick Wise, aunt and uncle, Jamie and Brad Eberts and many other family members.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, FL with Rev. Danny Bennett officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL (352)528-3481.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to FLYCA FOUNDATION, P.O. Box 65130, Orange Park, FL 32091.



