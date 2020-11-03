1/1
Garrett Cooke
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garrett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garrett Cooke
Williston - Mr. Garrett Cooke of Williston, FL passed away on Friday, October 30th, 2020. He was 19.
Born in Leesburg, FL he had lived in Williston most of his life. He was a student at the Florida Youth Academy. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and being outdoors, but family was his top priority.
Garrett is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Marjorie Cooke, maternal grandfather, Marvin (Donna) Cooke, parental grandparents, Jim and Doris Dick. He is survived by his mother April Wise, stepfather, Derrick Wise, aunt and uncle, Jamie and Brad Eberts and many other family members.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, FL with Rev. Danny Bennett officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL (352)528-3481.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to FLYCA FOUNDATION, P.O. Box 65130, Orange Park, FL 32091.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Knauff Funeral Home - Williston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Williston
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved