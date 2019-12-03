Home

CROSSWHITE-SIEGEL, GARRETT
01/12/2000 – 11/27/2019
Garrett is survived by his parents, Shane and Julia Siegel and Ben Roach; grandmoth-ers, Linda Woodcock and Tess Hinson; sisters, Hope Caban, Desirae Jackson, Sierra Crosswhite, Lilli Bentz; brother, Liam Wuenstel; uncle, Ken and aunt Kathryn Thomas; cousins, Tia Bonnell, Lexi Bonnell and Katie Florence Thomas. Also 3 nieces and 2 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, A.D. "Woody" Woodcock.
Garrett was born and raised in Newberry, FL, graduated and joined the U.S. Army. He had just returned from South Korea. Garrett had decided to go to nursing school when his service was complete, "to pay for making my music" because music was his passion and outlet along with his artwork.
He was one that once a friend, always a friend for life. He wanted people to laugh and smile, 'never liked tears.
God Speed son, Go rest high in Heaven and help the angels sing.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 SW 143rd Street. A Celebration of Life will be held, Thursday, Decem-ber 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Newberry, 25520 W Newberry Rd, Newberry, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Newberry High School Scholarship Fund in Garrett's name. Please visit his
memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
