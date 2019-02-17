Home

Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
The Florida National Cemetery
Jacksonville, FL
Gary Benefield, 56 years old. Loving son of Gloria Benefield (deceased) and Alfred Benefield and caring brother of Tonya Callender, Judy Jenkins, and Joyce Benefield. Mr. Benefield honorably serviced his country and awarded Army Commendation Medal. He is listed author in the Library of Congress. He rests now in hands of Lord. Services for Mr. Benefield will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Florida National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.
352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
