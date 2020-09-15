1/1
GARY BERNARD CELLON
Gary Bernard Cellon, 64, of Gainesville, FL passed away September 5, 2020 at Shands Hospital. He was born on October 14, 1955 to Angielean and Bernard Cellon. He graduated from Buchholz High School. He enjoyed computer programming, gaming, reading and was an avid Gator Football fan. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Gainesville, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents Angielean and Bernard Cellon. He is survived by his sister Gail Ward (Dan), brother Wayne Cellon (Carrie), nephews Jackson Cellon and Jason Ward and niece Jennifer Ward. There will be a visitation, Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10-11AM at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 4200 NW 39th Ave with a service to follow at 11 AM. A burial will take place at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in LaCrosse. It was Gary's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to Pine Grove Baptist Church of Gainesville, FL.
https://www.mypinegrovebaptist.org/give

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
