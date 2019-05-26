|
HILDEBRAN,
GARY EDWARD
Gary Edward Hildebran 79, of Starke died May 19, 2019, at his home after several years of declining health due to Parkinson disease. Gary was born in Morganton, NC and has been a long time resident of Starke. He is a graduate of the Class of 1958 Bradford High School and also a graduate of Mars Hill University.
After graduating from Mars Hill, he enlisted in the Army and served his country in Germany for three years. Prior to his retirement, Gary was employed by AT&T over 35 years as a communication technician.
After retirement, Gary played golf almost every day until his illness prevented him from doing so. His parents Joseph and Maxine Hildebran; father and mother-in-law Shi and Eula Mae Smith and a brother-in-law Robbie Smith had all preceded him in death.
His survivors are his wife of 60 years Linda (Smith) Hildebran and their two sons Dan (Cindy) Kirby Joe (Tara) all of Starke; a sister Linda Collins of Starke and a brother Edward (Gwen) Orlando. Also left behind is a brother-in-law Shi Smith (Kitty), sister in-law Bobbie Faye Blackshear (Tommy), and sister-in-law Becky Smith; five grandchildren Hilary Arcuri (Tony), Tyler Hildebran (Ashley), Hannah Reddish (Kevin), Drew Hildebran and Krista Hildebran along with seven great-grandchildren Caden, Siena, Marseille, Augustus, Evie, Eliza and Cantrell.
A burial service will be Monday, June 3, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 26 to May 27, 2019