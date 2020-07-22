REXROAT, GARY EDWARDGary Edward Rexroat, 72, of Trenton, Florida passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 after an extended illness.He was born in Somerset, KY on May 25, 1948 to Ralph and Unema Rexroat. He was a member of the first Physician Assistants Program and the first graduating class of the Physician Assistance program at Duke University in 1972. Gary came to work at the University of Florida and later transferring into the U of F Rural Medical Program with his first rotation in Cross City, transferring to Trenton to expand the Rural Medical Program. After leaving the Rural Medical Program he co-started the Chiefland Medical Center (with Ted Burt and Tammie Sanders). After selling the practice he went back to the University of Florida, to the U.F. Health Clinic in Old Town and later moved back to Chiefland Medical Center.Gary served 4 years in the U. S. Navy as a Corman serving in Vietnam and receiving a Bronze Star and 3 Purple Hearts and then served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Warrant Officer. He was a member of the American Legion, William T. Carlton Masonic Lodge #46 in Trenton, the Physician Assistants Association serving as its 1st president, Health Planning Council, served on the Gilchrist County School Board for 20 years, and earned the Gilchrist County Lifetime Achievement Award.His hobbies included hunting, fishing, sitting on the back porch and spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gwenda Rexroat of Trenton, FL; son Matthew (Jillian) Rexroat of Trenton, FL and grandchildren, Jaxson, Jayson, Isaiah, Trey, Zachery, Emily, Matthew and Zackary; brother, Alonzo Rexroat of SanDiego, CA, and sister Marie Rexroat of Quantico, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Vickie Lynn Wade.A visitation will be held Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 between the hours of 5 and 8pm at the Trenton High School Auditorium, 1013 N. Main St. Trenton, FL 32693. Interment will be held at Free Union Separate Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbia, KY. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Tri-County Haven Hospice, 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, FL 32626.Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at