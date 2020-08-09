PAUGH, GARY EUGENEGary Eugene Paugh passed away peacefully in Alachua, Florida surrounded by loved ones on Monday, July 20, 2020 due to complications from Prostate Cancer that was caused by exposure to Agent Orange during his military service. Gary was born on December 30, 1948 to the late Marshall and late Julia Paugh in Swanton, Maryland. Gary graduated from Windham High School in Windham, Ohio with the Class of 1967. He enlisted in the US Army and was deployed to Korea to work on the Demilitarized Zone with the 7th Infantry Division. After his years in the military, he returned to Ohio to attend Kent State University. His career path included sales and finance. He made his mark in the community as a member of the Garrettsville Masonic Lodge #246 and his participation in many local productions with the Garrettsville Community Players. Gary returned to school to receive his certification in Medical Billing and Coding from Boheckers Business College in Ravenna, Ohio. After many years of service, he retired from Shan's Hospital within the University of Florida. Gary shared his singing talentswith the world as a member of choirs for both the Windham United Methodist Church and the Alachua United Methodist Church, Hiram Men's Choir, Barber Gators, and Karl and the Corvairs. Gary is survived by his wife, Vickie, celebrating 50 years of marriage this year. He was the devoted father of Jennifer (Glen) Miller and Roxanne (Paul) Holonitch; loving Pee Paw to Jordan and Spencer and Grandpa to JJ and Matthew; dedicated brother to Marsha (Sam) Roth and the late Sharon (Ken) Ferris, life-long friend to Fred and Wanda Fortney, and loyal companion to dog Claire. Gary loved cars, rock & roll music, roller coasters, sightseeing, and more than anything - his family. There will be a Celebration of Life with family and close friends this fall at his favorite place, the beach. In lieuof flowers, we ask for donations to be sent in Gary's honor to Disabled AmericanVeterans (DAV) at:He will live forever in our hearts, thoughts, andmemories.