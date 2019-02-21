|
|
SMITH, SR., GARY LEE
Gary Lee Smith, Sr., age 49, son of the late Eddie Lee & Annie Lee Smith, Landscaper, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 15, 2019, following a brief stay at Haven Hospice.
The Homegoing Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Upper Room Church of God in Christ (Gainesville, FL) where Pastor Pearlie L. Shelton & Supt Karl D. Anderson are Senior Pastors, with Pastor Andrew Lovette, Sr. delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Smith will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Mother & Father-In-Law - Phyllis & Larry Robinson, 5508 NE 28th Court, Lot #156, Gainesville, at 10:15AM.
Those left to cherish his memory are his Wife - Kimberly Wilcox Smith; Children - Breanna Smith, Destiny Smith, Garyana Smith, and Gary L. Smith, Jr.; Step Children - Brandon Wilcox and Brian Johnson Jr. 2 Grandchildren - Jour-nee Scott and Nyla Sanderson (all of Gainesville, FL); Siblings - Denean Clark (& Robert) of Jacksonville, FL, Rosa Lee Smith (& Patrick), Edwina Smith, Sebrina Smith and Eddie Smith Jr. of New Britain, CT; Nieces (with a Special Niece - Toccara Smith-Jones (& Corey) of Jacksonville, FL) & Nephews, Cousins, & Friends (with a Special Friend - Rhonda Dukes of Gainesville, FL).
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019