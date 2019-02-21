Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY LEE SMITH Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GARY LEE SMITH Sr. Obituary
SMITH, SR., GARY LEE
Gary Lee Smith, Sr., age 49, son of the late Eddie Lee & Annie Lee Smith, Landscaper, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 15, 2019, following a brief stay at Haven Hospice.
The Homegoing Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Upper Room Church of God in Christ (Gainesville, FL) where Pastor Pearlie L. Shelton & Supt Karl D. Anderson are Senior Pastors, with Pastor Andrew Lovette, Sr. delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Smith will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Mother & Father-In-Law - Phyllis & Larry Robinson, 5508 NE 28th Court, Lot #156, Gainesville, at 10:15AM.
Those left to cherish his memory are his Wife - Kimberly Wilcox Smith; Children - Breanna Smith, Destiny Smith, Garyana Smith, and Gary L. Smith, Jr.; Step Children - Brandon Wilcox and Brian Johnson Jr. 2 Grandchildren - Jour-nee Scott and Nyla Sanderson (all of Gainesville, FL); Siblings - Denean Clark (& Robert) of Jacksonville, FL, Rosa Lee Smith (& Patrick), Edwina Smith, Sebrina Smith and Eddie Smith Jr. of New Britain, CT; Nieces (with a Special Niece - Toccara Smith-Jones (& Corey) of Jacksonville, FL) & Nephews, Cousins, & Friends (with a Special Friend - Rhonda Dukes of Gainesville, FL).
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.