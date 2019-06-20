Home

GARY MALCOLM BIVENS


On Saturday June 15, 2019, Gary Malcolm Bivens, loving husband and father of seven children, passed away at the age of 82. Gary was born on September 26, 1936 to Avery Tate Bivens and Ellajean Cochran in Birmingham, Alabama. When Gary started his own family he moved from Miami, FL to Trenton, FL. Gary opened and operated Bivens Roofing, Inc. After many successful years in business he retired and fulfilled his lifelong dream of traveling across the US in his RV. Gary was a talented entertainer who sang and played his guitar for family and friends. He loved to watch the birds that visited his many bird feeders. He named all of his birds but especially enjoyed the cardinals. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, a brother and his son Ronnie Tate Bivens. Gary leaves behind his beloved wife Patricia Mae Bivens, six children: Steven Bivens ( De De), Dale Bivens (Christine), Wanda Burton (Doug), Melinda Clapp (Michael), Deborah Zalewa (Michael), Kenneth Shorten (Stacie), 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Gary Bivens will be greatly missed. His kind unassuming ways and wonderful smile would brighten your day. His loved ones are all the better for having known such a kind and loving man. Per his wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the ENA Foundation, [email protected]. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 22405 West Newberry Road, Newberry, FL 32669, (352) 472-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019
