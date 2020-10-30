Gary W. Marshall
Dana, IN - Gary W. Marshall, 75, of Dana, Indiana passed away at 2:45 am Thursday, October 29, 2020 in his residence. He was the retired owner of Marshall Marathon in Dana and was a correctional officer for the Parke County Sheriff's Department. He was born August 4, 1945 in Columbus, Kansas to Warren Marshall and Beatrice Bowin Marshall. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sue Bishop Marshall whom he married November 7, 1970 in Dana; also surviving are his mother and step-father, Beatrice and Kenneth Rippel of Weir, Kansas; one daughter, Cary (Zach) Taylor of Blanford; two brothers, Larry (Carla) Marshall of McCune, Kansas and Roger (Carol) Marshall of Weir, Kansas; one brother in law, Kevin (Anita) Bishop of Dana; three grandchildren, Eli, Mya and Reed Taylor. He was preceded in death by a son, Andy Marshall. He attended Kansas State and Oklahoma A & M and served with the National Guard. He was a member of the Dana United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and yard work. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren attending their sporting events and music shows. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Friday, November 6, at Bono Cemetery Chapel, with the Rev. Linda Snider officiating. Inurnment will follow. Memorial visitation is from 12 noon until 2:00 pm at the Bono Chapel. Memorials should friends so desire, may be made to Dana United Methodist Church, PO Box 111, Dana, IN 47847 or Friends of Ernie Pyle, PO Box 345, Dana, IN 47847 in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Overpeck-Gooch Funeral Home, Dana. Online condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com
