1/1
Gary W. Marshall
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary W. Marshall
Dana, IN - Gary W. Marshall, 75, of Dana, Indiana passed away at 2:45 am Thursday, October 29, 2020 in his residence. He was the retired owner of Marshall Marathon in Dana and was a correctional officer for the Parke County Sheriff's Department. He was born August 4, 1945 in Columbus, Kansas to Warren Marshall and Beatrice Bowin Marshall. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sue Bishop Marshall whom he married November 7, 1970 in Dana; also surviving are his mother and step-father, Beatrice and Kenneth Rippel of Weir, Kansas; one daughter, Cary (Zach) Taylor of Blanford; two brothers, Larry (Carla) Marshall of McCune, Kansas and Roger (Carol) Marshall of Weir, Kansas; one brother in law, Kevin (Anita) Bishop of Dana; three grandchildren, Eli, Mya and Reed Taylor. He was preceded in death by a son, Andy Marshall. He attended Kansas State and Oklahoma A & M and served with the National Guard. He was a member of the Dana United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and yard work. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren attending their sporting events and music shows. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Friday, November 6, at Bono Cemetery Chapel, with the Rev. Linda Snider officiating. Inurnment will follow. Memorial visitation is from 12 noon until 2:00 pm at the Bono Chapel. Memorials should friends so desire, may be made to Dana United Methodist Church, PO Box 111, Dana, IN 47847 or Friends of Ernie Pyle, PO Box 345, Dana, IN 47847 in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Overpeck-Gooch Funeral Home, Dana. Online condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bono Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bono Cemetery Chapel,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gooch Funeral Home
112 West Howard St
Rockville, IN 47872
(765) 569-0040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved