GARY WAYNE COLDING

GARY WAYNE COLDING Obituary
COLDING, GARY WAYNE
Gary Wayne Colding went home to be with the Lord Jesus on January 13, 2020 at Gainesville, Florida. He was born on October 18, 1948 in Gainesville, Florida and lived most of his life In Alachua county.
Wayne was devoted to his wife Debbie of 20 years and his family. He was the son of Lawrence D. Colding and Anna L. Light who pre-deceased him. He was loved and supported by his brother Dr. Larry Keen and sisters Pat Benton, Judy Icardi, and Lori Abbas. He loved them all, to include, four nephews, two nieces and many other relatives.
Wayne worked for Dowell Oil Well Services, Inc., in Oklahoma. He was a proud retiree from the University of Florida where he served in the maintenance support department.
Wayne loved the Lord and fellow believers at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Gainesville.
He is missed dearly by his family but is celebrated and loved by all who knew him.
Services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 with a visitation at 10:00am and services will be at 11:00am at Pine Grove Baptist Church. 4200 NW 39th AVE Gainesville. Burial will be at Wacahoota United Methodist Church Cemetery, 213 W Noble Ave, Williston, FL 32696.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
