BEARDSLEY, GENE ELAINE
Gene Elaine Beardsley of Gainesville, Florida, passed away suddenly on April 8, 2019, due to unforeseen complications during a heart valve replacement surgery. She was 85 years old.
Born on August 14th, 1933 in Atlanta, Georgia, Gene was the youngest daughter of the late Stella (Nadeau) and Elwood Stimart. She joined older brother, the late William 'Bill' R. Stimart, and older sister, the late Lois G. Bryan, and was named by Lois after the author, Gene Stratton Porter.
Soon after her birth, the family moved to Downers Grove, Illinois, where she graduated with honors from Downers Grove Community High School in 1951. She went on to earn her B.A. from the University of Illinois and then earned her first Master's Degree in Early Childhood Development from Cornell University.
After teaching at the University of Cincinnati for 4 years, Gene moved to San Francisco, working as an Associate Social Worker at the Donaldina Cameron House, which serves the needs of low-income and immigrant Asian youth and families in San Francisco. It was here that Gene met her future husband, Richard (Dick) Beardsley.
Gene and Dick were married on February 21, 1965 in San Francisco China Town, moving to Gainesville in 1966. Her first job was at the Millhopper Unitarian Nursery School Cooperative teaching little ones, some who remain in Gainesville today and remember her fondly. Four years later she began her employment at the Alachua County Childcare Coalition (A4Cs) as the Coordinator for Teacher Resources. It was during this time, in April of 1970, that she and Dick adopted their beautiful daughter Shanna, who became the light of their lives.
In 1987, Gene returned to school at Florida State University to earn her second Master's Degree, this time in Social Work with a specialization in gerontology. Her first job after this milestone was working at a local nursing home. She noted that some may find that work depressing, and countered, 'but I enjoy the elderly because they have so much to offer.'
Soon after she accepted a social work position at the UF UpReach Pavilion, working primarily with stroke survivors as a friend and liaison between the patient/their family, the medical team, and the community. While there, she was honored with the 'Social Worker of the Year' award, bestowed by the Florida Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. She remained with UpReach until her retirement in 2001.
Gene enjoyed membership in many different organizations, like the League of Women Voters, the United Nations Association, and the National Association of Social Workers, but she would perhaps like most to be remembered for her work in social justice. Gene and Dick worked diligently on the Nuclear Freeze movement in the early 1980s, looking for a way to expand their efforts with Citizens for a Non-Nuclear Future. Alongside the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, the United Church of Gainesville, and the Congregation B'Nai Israel (among many, many others), they created the Community Alliance for Peace Education (CAPE). They were successful in gathering thousands of signatures supporting a national nuclear freeze, and gained both City and County Commission resolutions favoring a freeze. For their work with CAPE in education and activism, Gene and Dick were recognized with the Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'is of Greater Gainesville's Annual Human Rights Award in 1982.
Gene and Dick joined the Gainesville Friends Meeting soon after arriving in Gainesville, and have been active members ever since. Gene served as Clerk of the Gainesville meeting, and as Secretary of the South Eastern Yearly meeting, making new friends both near and far. She also worked with a team of community interfaith leaders to create the Beltram Peace Center, a place whose mission is to provide healing and hope through creation care and service.
Gene and Dick devoted much energy to the local sanctuary movement, helping to form the interfaith Gainesville Area Task Force on Sanctuary in 1985, joining a nationwide Sanctuary movement, which was financially supported by a wide array of local activists, students, UF professors, and residents. The Task Force was instrumental in welcoming the first Central American refugee family in Florida through sponsorship by the ecumenical sanctuary movement; they were housed at the Friends Meeting House, eventually welcoming a second baby into the world surrounded by community support and love.
A few years later, Gene and Dick helped coordinate another effort in sponsoring a family of three. Gene felt strongly that the welcoming of refugees should be a central part of becoming a 'beloved community', a community she worked on creating every day of her life.
Gene is survived by her husband, Dick, her daughter, Shanna (Beardsley) Johnson (Glenn), her treasured grandchildren, Ella, 16, and Nate, 13, all from Gainesville; her sister in law, Shirley Stimart of Charlotte, NC; sister in law Sharon (Beardsley) and brother in law George Cobb of Bailey's Harbor, WI; and her numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, even great-GREAT nieces and nephews, and a community who miss her dearly.
There will be a Meeting for Remembrance to celebrate her life at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24th at the United Church of Gainesville, 1624 NW 5th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32603, followed by a potluck reception.
In lieu of flowers, Gene would appreciate donations to the American Friends Service Committee: https://www.afsc.org/
'I expect to pass through life but once. If therefore, there be any kindness I can show, or any good thing I can do to any fellow being, let me do it now, and not defer or neglect it, as I shall
not pass this way again.' - William Penn
