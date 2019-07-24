|
YATES, GENE NOLAN
Gene Nolan Yates, age 84 of Oviedo, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home. He was born February 2, 1935 in Jacksonville, Florida to John Dewey and Martha Mae Baker Yates. He was a deputy for the Alachua County Sheriff's Office for 26 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Dawn Hawkins Yates; six children, Carolyn Eddings, Angelina Summers, William H. Warrington, III (Donna), Michele DeJesus (Omar), Angela Smith, Suzanne Zelov (Peter), and Stephanie Warrington-Wright, ten grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, with Pastor Dan Webster officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit his memorial page to read his full obituary at
