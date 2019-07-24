Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
Resources
More Obituaries for GENE YATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENE NOLAN YATES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GENE NOLAN YATES Obituary
YATES, GENE NOLAN
Gene Nolan Yates, age 84 of Oviedo, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home. He was born February 2, 1935 in Jacksonville, Florida to John Dewey and Martha Mae Baker Yates. He was a deputy for the Alachua County Sheriff's Office for 26 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Dawn Hawkins Yates; six children, Carolyn Eddings, Angelina Summers, William H. Warrington, III (Donna), Michele DeJesus (Omar), Angela Smith, Suzanne Zelov (Peter), and Stephanie Warrington-Wright, ten grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, with Pastor Dan Webster officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit his memorial page to read his full obituary at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now