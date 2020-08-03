Geneva L. Norris, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, July 17. Born to parents John and Lela Looney on February 4th, 1940 in Lawrence County, Ala. She had six brothers and four sisters. She moved from Ala to FL where she raised her five children. Living in Venice, Naples, Lanark Village, and Crawfordville. She spent her last five years in Gainesville, FL near her daughters and sister.



For 25 plus years she was the bakery manager for Winn Dixie Corp. Geneva was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to everyone she met. She was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church where she was a leader in community service. She opened her home to people in need of food and shelter for as long as they needed her help. She loved cooking and gardening and was always planting seeds of love and beauty wherever she lived.



Survived by her son Larry Mark Cummings (Sanibel, FL), and her daughters Cynthia L Russell (Naples, FL), Rhonda Kay Litherland (Tremont, ILL), Tonya Anne Palermo (Naples, FL) and Lucinda Marie Norris (Newberry, FL) and by her sisters Jeanette Borden (Rolling Prairie, IN), Phyllis Price (Newberry, FL) and brother Jackie Looney (Moulton, AL). She had five grandchildren, Kenny Cummings, Amanda Cummings, Michael Litherland, Emily Litherland, and Jack Palermo. Her great-grandchildren are Noah and Brayden Cummings. And always by her side, bringing joy and laughter, her sweet cat "Bella".



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Looney, Alfred Looney, Felton Looney, Bobby Looney, Sammy Looney, and sisters Elizabeth Looney and Lucille Hamilton.



In keeping with her nature, funeral services are private and for immediate family only. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Haile's Angels Pet Rescue 5231 SW 91st Drive, Gainesville, FL 32608 or Jennings Lake Seventh Day Adventist Church, PO Box 1198, Trenton, FL 32693.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store