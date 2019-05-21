|
DELL, GEORGE A., JR., MD
George Alexander Dell, Jr. died May 17, 2019, surrounded by his family at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida.
He was born in Gainesville, Florida on March 29, 1928 to George Alexander Dell and Johnnie Lindon Dell. He and his brother Charles converted to Catholicism in 1941. In 1944 he graduated from PK Young Laboratory School. Following his graduation from the University of Florida in 1948, he matriculated to St. Louis University School of Medicine, where he graduated in 1952. He interned at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. His Residency in Pediatrics was completed in 1957 at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His training included two years of service in the United States Air Force as the Chief of Pediatric Outpatients at Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta, Georgia.
He practiced as pediatrician in Gainesville, Florida from 1957 to 2003 when he retired. During his career he was privileged to work with many excellent physicians and provide care to multiple generations of families.
In 1951 he married Shirley Allen and had three children, Claudia Dell Stolz (Richard Alan), Ann Dell Bzoch (Kevin) and George Alexander Dell, III (Nannette). He has four grandchildren, Cali Dell Bzoch, Ann-Lorrayne Bzoch, George Alexander Dell, IV and Elizabeth Parker Dell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Allen Dell, his bothers James Maxey Dell, MD and Charles Alexander Dell, his sister Mary Virginia (Sunny) Harper and his son-in-law Richard Alan Stolz.
He attended Saint Patrick's Catholic Church and then Holy Faith Catholic Church. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, the Gainesville Rotary Club, the Gainesville Golf and Country Club, The Heritage Club, the Skippers and the Jocanters.
During his career, he was a member and president of the Alachua County Medical Society, Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at Alachua General Hospital, Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, University of Florida, College of Medicine, Teaching appointment, University of Florida, Department of Pediatrics division Neonatology, Teaching appointment for Student Teaching Private Practice, University of Florida School of Nursing, Appointee Florida Children's Commission, Member Alachua County School Health Advisory Council.
He held multiple positions with the Florida Pediatric Society, becoming President of the Society from 1989 to 1991. The Florida Pediatric Society honored him with a special tribute for Outstanding Achievements and Efforts in Enhancement of the State of Florida's Child Healthcare System. In 1998 he was elected Florida's Outstanding Pediatrician by the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The family would like to thank Dr. I. Alexis Dell (niece), Dr. Christopher Cassisi and the staff at Oak Hammock for their wonderful care.
