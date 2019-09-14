|
ZEIGLER, JR., GEORGE A.
1930-2019
George A. Zeigler, Jr., beloved son, father, brother, husband, grandpa, role model, and friend to all, passed away September 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Raised in Pennsylvania, he moved his family to south Florida in 1957, then to Cedar Key, FL in 1969. George is the father of 6 sons, 3 stepdaughters, 1 stepson, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A strong man of integrity, he engaged in many unique jobs to support his family. His work life included jewelry sales, delivering propane gas, Charles Chips distribution, and lastly owning his own bait shrimp business in Cedar Key. As a 'shrimper', he spent many a night on his boat, the 'Seahorse', which he often reminisced about, stating he'd still like to see what would come up in his nets.
George was a giving person, with an unselfish willingness to help others. He treated everyone with kindness and was a friend to all. Anyone that knew him valued his company. He could always be counted on to help in times of need or just simply listen.
He is greatly missed by his beloved wife Jean, his family, and his many friends.
A celebration of George's life will be held October 12, 2019 at the Cedar Key Community Center from 12:00pm to 2:30pm. Please, in lieu of flowers please make a donation in George's honor to Haven Hospice of Gainesville, FL.
George is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019