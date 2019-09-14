Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
For more information about
GEORGE ZEIGLER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Cedar Key Community Center
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE ZEIGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE A. ZEIGLER Jr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE A. ZEIGLER Jr. Obituary
ZEIGLER, JR., GEORGE A.
1930-2019
George A. Zeigler, Jr., beloved son, father, brother, husband, grandpa, role model, and friend to all, passed away September 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Raised in Pennsylvania, he moved his family to south Florida in 1957, then to Cedar Key, FL in 1969. George is the father of 6 sons, 3 stepdaughters, 1 stepson, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A strong man of integrity, he engaged in many unique jobs to support his family. His work life included jewelry sales, delivering propane gas, Charles Chips distribution, and lastly owning his own bait shrimp business in Cedar Key. As a 'shrimper', he spent many a night on his boat, the 'Seahorse', which he often reminisced about, stating he'd still like to see what would come up in his nets.
George was a giving person, with an unselfish willingness to help others. He treated everyone with kindness and was a friend to all. Anyone that knew him valued his company. He could always be counted on to help in times of need or just simply listen.
He is greatly missed by his beloved wife Jean, his family, and his many friends.
A celebration of George's life will be held October 12, 2019 at the Cedar Key Community Center from 12:00pm to 2:30pm. Please, in lieu of flowers please make a donation in George's honor to Haven Hospice of Gainesville, FL.
George is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now