CHAPMAN, SR.,
GEORGE CLIFFORD
The light of George Clifford 'Cliff' Chapman, Sr. faded on Thursday, December 12, 2019, after having fought a tenacious and valiant battle against MDS. Cliff was born November 13, 1946, in Jacksonville, FL. He grew up in Keystone Heights and graduated from Keystone Heights High School in 1965. After graduation, he joined the United States Naval Air, where he trained as an Aviation Machinist 2nd Class (E-6). Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he became a member of the Keystone Heights Volunteer Fire Department in 1974. He held the ranks of Lieutenant and Captain of fire service and also as Captain and Assistant Chief of rescue services, thus beginning an illustrious career as a first responder.
Cliff went to work in Bradford county EMS in 1979 and became the Director of Emergency Services for
Bradford in 1983. Many of the standards and safety practices he developed are still in use today. Upon leaving Bradford County, Cliff started with Alachua County Fire and Rescue in 1991 and retired as an Assistant Chief after 16 years of service. Of the many certificates and awards he received, he was most proud of the Mark Fingerette Award for Director of the Year he received upon retirement.
Cliff was preceded in death by his mother, Betty (Brown) Nooney, and his sister, Claudia Siders. Remaining behind to continue his fight is his wife of 38 years Betty Ann (Register) Chapman, of Keystone Heights; Children Terri (Daren) Williams of Hampton, Cliff (Tennille) Chapman, Jr., of Keystone Heights, Dan Chapman of Keystone Heights, and Traci (Matt) Waters of Starke; grandchildren Delaney Crosby, Blake Chapman, and Landen Waters; sisters Diane (Sham) Antar, Cassie (Bill) Swain and Dani (Alan) Adeeb; and brother-in-law Ron Siders, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones!
The number of lives he saved are only over-shadowed by the lives that he touched. To the world he was Cliff, but to us he will always be our husband, our dad, and our Poppy and will forever be missed.
In lieu of flowers, we would like a donation of blood in memory of Cliff. If you are unable to donate blood, the is the GRIT foundation (THEGRITFOUNDATION.ORG). It should be earmarked on the website for ACFR (Alachua County Fire and Rescue).
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019