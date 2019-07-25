|
AGNER, JR., GEORGE E.
George E. Agner, Jr. age 89 of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born January 16, 1930 in Shelby, Mississippi. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Agner later worked as an accountant/ office manager for Var Heyl Lincoln Mercury in Gainesville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, 'Snookie' Agner, daughter, Sally and son, George W. Shipp. He is survived by his granddaughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Staggs and two great granddaughters, Liana and Maya Staggs.
A Celebration of Mr. Agner's life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Greenhouse Church, 11200 NW 39th Avenue, with Pastor Mike Patz and Pastor Dave Matheny officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 9:00 a.m., at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials to Gideon Memorial Bibles, P.O. Box 97251, Washington DC 20090-7251 or www.gideons.org/donate#.
