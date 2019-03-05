Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
GEORGE EDSEL WRIGHT

GEORGE EDSEL WRIGHT Obituary
WRIGHT, GEORGE EDSEL
George Edsel Wright, age 91 of Newberry, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville. He was born November 17, 1927 in Newberry to Reason E. and Kate C. Nipper Wright. A longtime firefighter, George started with the fire department in 1949 and retired in 1976. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, farming, but above all, spending time with his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Newberry, and Ira Carter Masonic Lodge #150.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie and daughter, Jenny Wright. He is survived by his sons, Dick Wright (Julie) and Mark Wright (Jessica); grandchildren, Rodney, Jenna, Matt, and Cade, and great grandchildren, Thad, Caleb, Cole, and Ty.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Newberry with Pastor Andy Cook officiating, followed by Masonic Graveside Rites in Newberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
