KITE, GEORGE 'RANDY'
George 'Randy' Kite, age 70, of Waldo, FL peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. In his last weeks, he was constantly surrounded by family and friends.
Randy was born on July 10, 1949 to George Murphy and Mary Lee Kite in Gainesville, Florida. He graduated from Hawthorne High School, and shortly after he joined the Army where he proudly served our country in an artillery unit during the Vietnam War between 1968-69.
Randy worked most of his life as a painting contractor. He enjoyed his life's work but always took the time for fishing and hunting. His dedication to his family and friends was remarkable. He always made time for anyone who needed him. He loved to have cook-outs where everyone could spend time together eating fish, deer or hamburgers and hot dogs!
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Randy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Claudia; his children, Donna Davis and Stephen Kite; three grandchildren, Hunter (Brittany) Kite, Courtney Davis and Joshua Davis; one brother, Terry (Sandra) Kite; and two sisters, his twin sister, Diane Kite and younger sister, Judy Kite. He is also survived by his two precious doggies, Little Bit and Tina and a large extended family and many, many friends.
A celebration of Randy's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 A. M., graveside at Saluda Cemetery, Orange Heights. Immediately following the graveside service everyone is invited to a gathering to be held in the Fellowship Hall of Orange Heights Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 P. M. at the Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Hawthorne, 301 South at Lake Avenue. Please visit his memorial page at:
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019