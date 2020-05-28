FAULKNER, III,GEORGE NATHANIELMr. George Nathaniel Faulkner, III of Gainesville, Florida entered into a peaceful rest Monday, May 25, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Faulkner will take place Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:00pm from the Greater Love & Faith Ministries, 902 SE 10th Terrace Gainesville, FL. Pastor Kathy L. Richardson Senior Pastor; Place of Final Rest will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 804 SW 5th Street Gainesville, FL from 4:00pm-7:00pm and on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Mr. Faulkner leaves to cherish his memories wife Kimberly Faulkner; Father: George Faulkner, Jr.; four children: Jordan Nubin, Gasheria Faulkner-Moore, Tamarcus Faulkner, and Jakayla Faulkner; Eight siblings, and a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30am to form the cortege. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the family is asking only close family be in attendance and a mask is required.352-475-2000