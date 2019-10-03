|
|
POSTELL, GEORGE
(1948-2019)
George Postell, 71, of Gainesville, FL, has been faithful over a few things, God called him home, on September 28, 2019, with a job WELL DONE my Good and Faithful Servant, as Mr. George takes his rest, he leaves to cherish his memories a devoted, loving and caring wife: Brenda Postell, children: Stacie Honor, Kimberly Postell, Charlie Perry, Ra'Shawn Hasan, Nadir Hasan, and George Postell II, siblings: Betty Decoursey, Jack Postell, Virgil Postell, and Douglas Postell, sixteen grandchildren, Church family and friends. The Postell family will be Celebrating Mr. George's Life On Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m. 'Sharpe' and they invite you to come out and Celebrate with them. The Wake service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 6:00 p.m.- 8:00p.m All services will take place at Fairbanks Church Of God By Faith, 6901 NE 7th Street Gainesville, Florida. Mr. George will take his final test on October 7, 2019, 11:00am in The Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL 32608). Floral arrangements will be accepted on Friday, October 4, 2019, 9:00am-5:00pm at The Mortuary.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019