Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE POSTELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE POSTELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE POSTELL Obituary
POSTELL, GEORGE
(1948-2019)
George Postell, 71, of Gainesville, FL, has been faithful over a few things, God called him home, on September 28, 2019, with a job WELL DONE my Good and Faithful Servant, as Mr. George takes his rest, he leaves to cherish his memories a devoted, loving and caring wife: Brenda Postell, children: Stacie Honor, Kimberly Postell, Charlie Perry, Ra'Shawn Hasan, Nadir Hasan, and George Postell II, siblings: Betty Decoursey, Jack Postell, Virgil Postell, and Douglas Postell, sixteen grandchildren, Church family and friends. The Postell family will be Celebrating Mr. George's Life On Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m. 'Sharpe' and they invite you to come out and Celebrate with them. The Wake service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 6:00 p.m.- 8:00p.m All services will take place at Fairbanks Church Of God By Faith, 6901 NE 7th Street Gainesville, Florida. Mr. George will take his final test on October 7, 2019, 11:00am in The Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL 32608). Floral arrangements will be accepted on Friday, October 4, 2019, 9:00am-5:00pm at The Mortuary.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
352-204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now