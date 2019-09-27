|
|
SMOAK, GEORGE RALPH
Mr. George Ralph Smoak, 94, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at his home, following a long illness.
Mr. Smoak was born in Flemington, Marion County, Florida on June 6, 1925, to the late George Harry and Annie Smoak. As a young man, he attended the University of Florida; he worked as a printer by trade and enjoyed fishing, woodworking and travelling. Mr. Smoak was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church, and the Micanopy Masonic Lodge No. 29. He was a Veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Smoak was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Vivian Smoak in 2013, and a daughter Dianne Smoak in 1985, and one sister Esther Leitner in 2013.
He is survived by one daughter, Georgia (Robert) Morrison, of Gainesville; one son Chuck (Lauren) Smoak, of Newberry; one sister, Evelyn (John) Anderson; grandchildren, Daniel, Lynnae, Jason, Michelle, Joshua, Sarah, Emily, Lee; and 14 great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 2pm in the Flemington Cemetery, with Pastor Dean Slocumb, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VITAS Hospice, 18670 High Springs Main St., High Springs, FL 32643. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019