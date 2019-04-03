|
SHIPP, GEORGE W.
Mr. George W. Shipp, 71, resident of Newberry, Florida, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the North Florida Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Mr. Shipp was born in Shelby, Mississippi, on February 16, 1948, and moved to Gainesville as a small child. He grew up in Gainesville, graduated from Gainesville High School, Class of 1966, and from the University of Florida with a degree in Broadcasting in 1971, and remained an avid Florida Gator fan. Professionally, Mr. Shipp worked for the University of Florida in the College of Mechanical Engineering, Department of Solar Energy for many years until his retirement in 1989. He later took a career as a marine science educator for the Florida Wildlife Commission, a position held up until the time of his death. Mr. Shipp's passion was working as a high school official, a job he held onto for over 35 years; working mostly as a football official, but also worked with almost every other sport. He was preceded in death by his mother, Snookie Agner and by his sister, Sally Shipp. At the time of his death, he was a member of The Family Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Staggs of Virginia Beach, VA; his dad, George Agner of Gainesville; two granddaughters, Liana and Maya Staggs of Virginia Beach, VA and a close friend, Jeanne Brasington of Gainesville.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in the Greenhouse Church, 11200 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, with Pastor Dave Matheny officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park East. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Gideons International, Post Office Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090. Please visit his memorial page at:
